Almost four weeks of the Surfside Champlain Towers South collapsed, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said this week that victims and families who suffered losses in the tragedy would initially receive a minimum of $150 million in compensation.

96-bodies were recovered from the collapse site, and one victim died at a hospital, bringing the official death toll to 97. One person is believed to still be unaccounted for, Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Twitter.

Miami State Senator Jason Pizzo, who represents Surfside and the surrounding area, Tweeted pictures showing the site completely cleared of debris. The removal is being monitored by researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the agency leading a federal investigation into the collapse.

The debris considered key evidence is being stored in a Miami-area warehouse, and the rest in nearby vacant lots and will be kept as possible evidence for the lawsuits and for other experts to review.

Judge Hanzman said at the hearing that the amount of compensation includes insurance on the building and expected proceeds from the sale of the property where the structure once stood.

"The court's concern has always been the victims," Hanzman said, adding that compensation should include visitors and tenants, not just condo owners. "Your rights will be protected."

The $150 million, which would roughly equal $1.1million for each of the 136 apartments, does not include possible proceeds from the numerous lawsuits already filed since the June 24 collapse. Those lawsuits are being consolidated into a single class action that would cover all victims and family members if they so wish, the judge said.

"I have no doubt that nothing will be left unchecked," Hanzman said of the lawsuits.

The Judge said the time to provide answers is essential because victims and families need money to start rebuilding their lives.