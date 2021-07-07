Surfside update: death toll rises to 54; mission transitioning to search and recovery

It was a somber message from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Wednesday afternoon.

The mission by rescue teams at the Surfside condominium collapse site has now shifted from “search and rescue” to “search and recovery.”

The transition is to take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday where a moment of silence pays respect to the victims, survivors and their families and friends.

“At this point, we have truly exhausted every resource possible in the search and rescue mission,” the Mayor said.

Eighteen more victims were recovered Wednesday, bringing the official death toll to 54. Levine Cava said 86 people are still unaccounted for.

Rescue teams were able to get into more areas after the remainder of the Champlain Towers was brought down for safety reasons.