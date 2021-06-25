The Champlain Towers, the tower that collapsed in Surfside, attracted people from all over the world to enjoy a few days on the Atlantic Coast, some for one night, others live there.

A couple from Argentina and their young daughter. A much-loved retired Miami teacher and his wife. Russians. Israelis. The sister of the first lady of Paraguay. And a long list of South American citizens from Argentina, Venezuela, and Uruguay are among those missing.

They and many more are among the now 159 people deemed missing a day after the 12-story building collapsed early Thursday morning. Much of the waterfront construction gave way for unknown reasons and became a pile of concrete and metal more than 30 feet high.

Friday morning, Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the death toll went from 1 to 4, but it is feared that the number will rise. 11 injured were also reported, four of whom were treated at local hospitals.

"These are very difficult times, and things are going to get more difficult as we move forward," said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.

Rescuers and other workers worked through the night in hopes of finding survivors. The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined, authorities said.

In a video recorded nearby, it appears that the center of the building was the first to fall, followed seconds later by a section closer to the sea as a huge cloud of dust engulfed the neighborhood.

About half of the building's 130 apartments were affected, and rescuers pulled at least 35 people out of the rubble in the first hours after the collapse.

Raide Jadallah, an aide to the Miami-Dade fire marshal, explained that although the listening devices placed on and in the wreckage had not registered voices, they did pick up possible pounding noises, giving rescuers hope that some of the missing are still alive. Crews were entering the rubble through the building's underground garage, according to a Tweet from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The personal belongings on display are evidence of skewed lives among the remains of the Champlain Towers, built in 1981 in Surfside. A children's bed hangs precariously on one of the tall floors, seemingly inches from falling. A quilt lay on the edge a few stories below. Televisions Computers. Chairs.

The Argentine family formed by Dr. Andrés Galfrascoli, her husband, Fabián Núñez, and their six-year-old daughter, Sofía, had spent Wednesday night there, in the apartment of their friend Nicolás Fernández.

Galfrascoli, a plastic surgeon from Buenos Aires, and Núñez, an accountant and theater producer, arrived in Florida fleeing the rebound in COVID-19 cases and the strict confinements in Argentina. They had worked hard to adopt Sofía, Fernández told the Associated Press.

“Of all the days, they chose the worst to stay there,” Fernández said. "I hope that is not the case, but if they die like this, it would be very unfair."

They are not the only missing South Americans. Foreign ministries and consulates of four countries reported 22 citizens missing in the collapse: nine from Argentina, six from Paraguay, four from Venezuela, and three from Uruguay, AP reports.

Among the Paraguayans are Sophia López Moreira - sister of the country's first lady, Silvana Abdo, and sister-in-law of the president, Mario Abdo Benítez - and her family.

Israeli media reported that the country's consul general in Miami, Maor Elbaz, believes that 20 of his compatriots are missing.

Also on the missing persons list is Arnie Notkin, a retired elementary school physical education teacher from the Miami area, and his wife, Myriam. They lived on the third floor.

"Everybody is posting 'Oh my god, it was my coach,'" said Fortuna Smukler, a friend who took to Facebook in hopes of finding someone to say they were safe.

“They were very happy, very cheerful people. He always had a story to tell and she always spoke very kindly to my mother, "added Smukler. “At first there were rumors that they had been found, but it was a case of identity confusion. It would be a miracle if they appeared alive. "