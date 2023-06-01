System in the Gulf shows organization; could we see TS Arlene?

Well, that did not take long. With the hurricane season now underway, a tropical depression is likely to form in the Gulf and could impact Florida.

In its 2 p.m. Thursday update, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a well-defined circulation with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is showing signs of organization.

Environmental conditions remain marginally favorable for additional development, and if these trends continue, a tropical depression - or storm - is likely to form as soon as Thursday night. The NHC says the system has a 70 percent chance of development.

If the system were to be named, it would be Tropical Storm Arlene.

While the system will stay over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico it is expected to start a slow southward motion on Friday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later Thursday afternoon, the NHC said.

By the weekend, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for additional development, and the system is likely to remain offshore over the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of development, the NHC says the Florida Peninsula and South Florida will see locally heavy rainfall through this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, most areas will see between 2 and 4 inches of rain through Saturday evening, with estimates of up to 6 inches south of Lake Okeechobee and to the Miami and Fort Lauderdale metro areas.

