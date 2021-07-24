System off coast of Florida could develop into tropical depression Fred and impact weekend weather
Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continued to monitor an area of low pressure off the coast of Florida that now has a has a 50 percent to develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours.

As of 2 a.m. Saturday, the low-pressure system was located about 150 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida. The NHC says environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next day or two.

South Florida is forecast for strong, scattered storms on Saturday.

Should the system develop into a tropical depression, it will be called Fred.

