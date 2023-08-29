Things have certainty changed for the Inter Miami CF since Lionel Messi’s arrival to play with the club.

This now includes the start of construction for the club’s new home in the City of Miami, and a timetable which would allow for Messi to play in the new pitch.

Messi’s 2.5-year contract runs through 2025.

Monday announcement by the club pegs completion of the park by 2025. It has been almost a year since – September 2022 - since City of Miami City commissioners approved the zoning plan. The City’s building department approved the first two permits for the site in July of this year.

In an X (formely known as Twitter) post, the club said “The Freedom To Dream continues. Construction has officially begun on Miami Freedom Park! Our new 25,000-seat fútbol specific stadium, 58-acre public park, and entertainment district is scheduled to open in 2025.”

"With Inter Miami, my family set out to build something truly transformational. In just four years we have changed the perception worldwide of American soccer. As we commence construction of Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us,” Jorge Mas, Inter Miami’s managing owner, said in a press release.

Mas added, “In creating a multi-faceted space we will set a new standard of what sport complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”

Crews and heavy equipment are now on site, performing earthwork and sitework that will move across the 131 acres of the what has been the Melreese Country Club near Miami International Airport.

The privately funded Miami Freedom Park includes a new 58-acre public park - the largest new park in Miami - soccer and youth athletic fields for the community, and office space, hotel, shops, restaurants and attractions.

The project could become the world's 10th-most expensive stadium at an estimated $1.3 billion, rivaling the price of such sports cathedrals as Wembley Stadium in England and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.

Inter Miami has hired Devon McCorkle as president of Miami Freedom Park and he will be in charge of the construction.

“The level of attention and the influx of inquiries we are receiving have been incredible, a testament to the positive impact of Lionel Messi on Inter Miami CF and the City of Miami,” said McCorkle, adding that the club was in “discussions with stadium sponsors, hotel brands, major attractions operators, restaurant groups, cultural institutions and many other exciting potential partners.”