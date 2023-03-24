“It may seem strange to you,” Julia Tuttle told a friend, “but it is the dream of my life to see this wilderness turned into a prosperous country.”

Tuttle waged a creative and persistent campaign to lure the railroad to the wilds of south Florida. With success, she became known as “Mother of Miami,” the only female founder of a major U.S. city.

In 1848, Julia DeForest Tuttle was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Ephraim Sturtevant, a college instructor who became a planter and state senator in southern Florida after moving there for health reasons. In 1875, Tuttle and her husband, iron foundry owner Frederick Leonard Tuttle, visited her father in the Biscayne Bay area, where he owned a 40-acre orange grove. In 1891, after the death of her husband, who had been suffering financial problems unknown to her, Tuttle and her grown daughter and son moved south, where she had inherited land from her father and funds to buy more.

Settled on the Miami River, Tuttle purchased thousands of acres and became a nonstop promoter of development there. Knowing transportation was key to the area’s growth, Tuttle courted railroad moguls Henry Plant and Henry Flagler. Whether it was offering to donate her own land to build a railway station and hotel, or the The Great Freeze of 1894 that wiped out the citrus industry in the more northern parts of the state and made clear the appeal of the warmer climate down south, Tuttle finally convinced Flagler, a fellow Clevelander, to extend the railroad south.

In 1896, less than six years after Tuttle took up residence, Florida East Coast Railway train service came to the area, and Miami was born. In April of that year, the “City of Miami” was incorporated with just over 500 citizens.

The right to vote was still restricted to men and a third of Miami’s inhabitants were black workers and Bahamian immigrants.

Today, more than 100,000 people every day are reminded of the “Mother of Miami” when they drive across the Julia Tuttle Causeway, which connects Miami and Miami Beach.

