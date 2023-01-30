For the second consecutive week, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Miami has increase, and after rising $0.126 per gallon last week, by this past Sunday, gas prices rose another $0.162 per gallon.

"There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023,” commented Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a website that tracks gasoline prices across the nation.

The average price of a regular gallon of gasoline in Miami as if Sunday stood at $3.59 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

Prices in Miami are $0.42.5 per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $0.22.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen $0.333 per gallon from this same time last month, averaging $3.49 per gallon as of Sunday.

