“There is fuel” - is South Florida’s gasoline situation the result of “panic buying?”

“We ask that you think twice before heading to the pump,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Tweeted Tuesday, asking Miami residents to only purchase gas when needed.

“By purchasing gas only when you need it, you can help local pumps stabilize operations and return to regular service to our residents more efficiently,” Cava added in a Tuesday afternoon statement.

“There is fuel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy during a Podcast posted on Tweeter Monday.

De Haan added that last week’s record rain fall in Fort Lauderdale caused an interruption, but he went out of his way to say this is not a “shortage” calling the situation a “kink in the hose” and there is “not a physical shortage.”

He said that the situation is made worse by the fact “people are now buying two and three time (gasoline) more than they normally buy.”

As of Wednesday, April 19, morning, almost 58 percent (57.9%) of the gas stations in Miami-Dade County were out of gasoline, down from 63.5 percent on Tuesday morning, according to a fuel tracker report by GasBuddy.

De Haan said there are "millions of gallons of gasoline still waiting to be delivered," adding that some of the reason for stations being out of gasoline the result of a "panic buying spree, which overwhelmed the system."

In her statement, Mayor Cava said “operational companies are loading trucks with fuel to deliver to gas stations around the clock and additional companies in Tampa and Port Canaveral are sending fuel to supplement supply,” adding that “with the improved weather, we expect distribution will continue to improve and anticipate no additional gas shortages.”

Cava also warned against gas price gouging by local gas stations., saying that “price gouging is illegal under a state of emergency.”

If you, or anyone you know, experiences price gouging at the pump, contact the Florida Price Gouging Hotline online at MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226).