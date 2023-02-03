A brutal beating occurred Wednesday inside a school bus against a third grade girl, who was severely beaten by an older student.

The disturbing videotaped incident involved students at Coconut Palm K-8 School in Homestead, located at 24400 SW 124th Avenue, and culminated in the arrest and filing of charges against the student assailant, according to a CBS Miami report.

The video shows an older student violently striking the third grade girl in the head, with other students also joining in on the beating.

Miami-Dade School Police arrested the accused offender and said the student will face charges.

The school district issued a statement saying in part, "The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance. This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home."

It is not known if the second student actively involved in the beating will face charges.