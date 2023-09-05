Out of almost 25,000 public, magnet, and charter high schools in the United States, US News & World Report magazine has chosen four Miami-Dade Public Schools (M-DCPS) institutions for its top 100 list.

In total, M-DCPS led Florida’s results with 93 of their traditional and magnet schools featured on the least, including four high schools in the top 100, and nine in Florida’s top 20 list.

Miami’s School for Advanced Studies, considered Florida’s number one high school by US News, placed third overall on the top-100 list.

To craft their list, US News explores a six-step process that takes into account an institution’s Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) program test scores, general academic performance, math and reading levels, graduation rates, and gaps in terms of classroom performance.

Among the United States’s top 100 schools, these four M-DCPS schools were included:

#3 School for Advanced Studies (all five campuses part of the school)

#46 Marine Academy of Science & Technology (MAST@FIU) Florida International University

#86 Design & Architecture Senior High School (DASH)

#87 Jose Marti Mast 6-12 Academy

Besides the best institutions in the country, the list also included the top high schools in Florida. Nine M-DCPS schools made the cut:

#1 School for Advanced Studies (all five campuses belonging to this school)

#5 MAST@FIU

#9 DASH

#10 Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy

#12 International Studies Preparatory Academy

#13 iPreparatory Academy (iPrep)

#14 Young Women's Preparatory Academy

#17 Maritime & Science Technology (MAST) Academy

#18 Terra Environmental Research Institute

For the full list, click here.