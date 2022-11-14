This South Florida zip makes list of Top 10 most expensive Zips in the U.S.

Key Biscayne is no stranger to beautiful and expensive waterfront homes and condos, but at least by one recently released list, the island’s 33149 zip code is not one of the most expensive in the U.S., which makes owning a home on island paradise still a good value.

But which South Florida zip code made the Top 10 list of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States?

Island neighbor Fisher Island – zip code 33109 – placed number 6 with a median home sale price in 2022 of $6,100,000. Fisher Island, the exclusive community just south of Miami Beach and accessible only by ferry or helicopter, has approximately 800 homes, nearly all of them condominiums.

The rankings, released over the weekend by the website RealtyHop, looked at prices for all types of homes in all ZIP codes in the country, between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 19, 2022.

According to RealtyHop, the median home price for the 100 most expensive zip codes increased 11.03 percent since 2021 to $2,749,500.

Again, for the third year running, Atherton, California, came in as the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. to own a home, with homes in this exclusive Bay Area community selling for a median price of $9 million in 2022, up 0.56% from 2021.

Second place on the list belonged to Sagaponack, New York, an enclave of a few hundred residents in the Hamptons.

Number three was perhaps the most famous zip code in the U.S.: Beverly Hills - 90210 — namesake of the ’90s teen melodrama “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

California led all states with five zip codes on the Top 10 list.

Key Biscayne did not make the Top 100 Most Expensive zip codes.

Below are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the country, ranked by median home sale prices:

1. Atherton, California (94027)

Median home sale price in 2022: $9,000,000

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,972,500

3. Beverly Hills, California (90210)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,699,500

4. Boston, MA (02199)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,200,000

5. Fisher Island, Florida (33109)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,100,000

6. Water Mill, New York (11976)

Median home sale price in 2022: $5,500,000

7. Montecito, California (93108)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,995,000

8. Ross, California (94957)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,699,500

9. Newport Beach, California (92662)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,674,750

10. Bridgehampton, New York (11932)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,395,000

For the complete RealtyHop’s Top 10 Most Expensive Cities in the United States, click here.