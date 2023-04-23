Now that the 127th running of the Boston Marathon has been contested, South Florida runners can focus their attention on the 38th annual Lexus Corporate 5K run.

Close to 10,000 participants from 437 companies are expected to take over the streets of Downtown Miami on Thursday for the event, which starts at 6:45 p.m.

Last year, Tommy Cardenas from Integrity Tech was the overall winner of the 3.12 mile run with a time of 15:34.

The Corporate Run, which debuted in 1985, is one of the largest 5K races in the country. It was created as part of the Manufacturers Hanover Corporate Challenge race series to help corporate \employees stay fit.

The series events first surpassed the 10,000 participation mark in 1994, 20,000 in 1997 and 30,000 in 2013.

The series saw maximum participation by drawing 38,181 in 2017, 38,555 in 2018 and 37,367 the following year.

In 2020, the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The past two years, the run was held in-person, but with strict health guidelines.

