If your travel plans out of the island involve traveling north on I-95, your arrival might be delayed. As of 6:02 a.m. Thursday morning, three northbound lanes were closed between 79 and 81 Streets.

According to the Florida 511 website, by 6:02 a.m. the emergency vehicles were still blocking three left lanes were blocked.

Additionally, FL 511 reports that 95 Express North, ramp from I-95 Mainline to I-395 ramp was closed due to emergency vehicles.

For updates, follow Florida 511 on Twitter.