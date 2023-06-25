Three world-renowned operas coming to Miami

This week, Florida Grand Opera unveiled their spectacular lineup for their 82nd Opera Season,, with three world renowned operas set to delight South Florida audiences.

Lasting from November to May, the events will showcase some of Florida’s best operatic talent, who will perform works by acclaimed composers like Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini.

All events will be held at the Adrienne Arsht and Broward Centers, and stages will offer projected surtitles in multiple languages.

Here is the full program for the season:

La Traviata – by Giuseppe Verdi

November 11 to December 2

The hottest party girl in town is hiding a terrible secret. The love that could save her life is threatened by the demands of a furious father who insists on a devastating sacrifice. From the defiant strains of “Sempre libera” to the sobbing violins of “Addio del passato,” Alexander Dumas fils’ semi-autobiographical story and Giuseppe Verdi’s timeless score will alternately lift your spirits and break your heart.

Three hours including two intermissions. Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected surtitles.

I Pagliacci – by Ruggero Leoncavallo

January 27 to February 10

Canio’s not clowning around. His beautiful wife Nedda longs to be free of his clumsy embraces, of her life as a traveling actor, and from the advances of the vile Tonio. When Canio catches her with her lover Silvio, only the start of the troupe’s performance can stay his hand … but not for long. Leoncavallo’s gritty and gorgeous score, based on a true incident witnessed by his policeman father, culminates in one of the most famous and tragic tenor arias of all time: “Vesti la giubba,” the original “Tears of a Clown.”

One hour and 50 minutes including one intermission. Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected surtitles.

La Bohème – by Giacomo Puccini

April 6 to May 2

They’re starving for everything but love. Rodolfo loves Mimì, Marco loves Musetta, Colline loves philosophy, Schaunard loves music, and they all love their eccentric bohemian life in the garrets of Paris’s 19th century Latin Quarter. Starving artists all, this crazy cadre of young friends and lovers live, love, make art, and make their marks as Puccini’s divinely romantic score memorably illustrates the joys, struggles, loves, quarrels, triumphs, and tragedies of the true vie de bohème.

Two hours and 50 minutes including one intermission. Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected surtitles.

To browse tickets, click here.

To renew your FGO subscription, click here.