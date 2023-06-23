One of the byproducts of living in island paradise is that in the summer, mosquitoes are part of daily life, and is important to controls the spread of mosquitoes as a way to prevent mosquito-borne illness, as cases of dengue fever have been reported in Miami-Dade and two cases of malaria were reported this week Central Florida.

To help residents control mosquitoes, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County provides tips to help control mosquitoes. There is also a growing risk of malaria, as reports indicate.

To best Fight the Bite, the Department of Health emphasizes using repellant sprays (DEET at 10 percent to 30 percent concentration works well for most people), and recommends Drain and Cover techniques above all else.

These methods limit mosquitoes' ability to breed and lay eggs.

Draining consists of making sure water doesn’t collect for too long anywhere around your house so mosquitoes can't populate them. That can be done in a few ways:

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, bottles, pots, broken appliances and other items not being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and any pet water bowls at least twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that do not accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and keep chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Cover yourself and your house to keep mosquitoes away: