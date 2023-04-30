Tornado watch adds to Sunday’s weather alerts and advisories

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami has issued a Tornado Watch for South Florida, including Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties until 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

This includes the City of Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

NWS advisory says Funnel clouds and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible, and funnel clouds can touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Some power outages are possible.

Locations impacted include Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead and Coral Gables.

The NWS says the showers and thunderstorms are possible and some storms could be severe, with damaging winds of 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. according to the NWS.

There is also a wind advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, April 30, with southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected in coastal Miami-Dade, as well as the coastal areas of Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

