In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mila Lang, 9, searched for an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others. She soon stumbled upon Toys for Tots, a program that collects new toys for underprivileged children during the holiday season.

Mila called the Toys for Tots office in Hialeah and asked what she could do to help collect and distribute toys. Shocked and impressed that such a young girl even wanted to take part in the program, the Toys for Tots team invited her into the Youth Ambassador Program.

The Youth Ambassador Program recognizes individuals who have dedicated themselves to impacting their communities through Toys for Tots. As stated by the program, the youths partaking in this ambassadorship exemplify the notion of “children helping children.”

Toys for Tots is an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity created by the Marine Corps in 1991. In order to share the joy of the holidays with the less fortunate, Toys for Tots conducts campaigns to collect and distribute new, unopened toys for underprivileged children. They also provide literacy programs throughout the year.

Nash Lang, Mila’s brother, embarked on the ambassador program in 2022, shortly after he started to volunteer with the program.

“For years Toys for Toys was about providing families in need with toys for Christmas,” said the children’s mother, Adita Lang. “Although the goal has not changed, children are now involved more than ever, This created the new campaign of ‘Children helping children.’ ”