“Trophy property,” being marketed as a teardown, lists this week for $100 million

A property with 250 feet of beach frontage that sits on 1.5 acres with approved plans to build a 30,000 square foot mansion just came on this market this week; as a teardown.

The listing price? $100,000 million.

Even at that price, the property is being sold as a teardown to build a new 10-bedroom, 30,000-square-foot home, replacing the present nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms 25,867 square feet mansion, which was built in the 90’s.

The property, located at 355 Ocean Blvd. in the Town of Golden Beach, an upscale community - population 925 – is the largest oceanfront single-family property in Miami, according to a report by the website Mansion Global.

The Town of Golden Beach sits along state Road A1A on the northeast Miami-Dade County border with Broward County. The town has its own police force and marine patrol and does not allow condominiums or commercial development. Residents have access to a beachfront clubhouse and tennis courts, maintained by the town.

In 1995, Edith Newman and her late husband, Joel Newman, founder of Craig Electronics, paid $1.5 for the property and built the present structure, Mansion Global reported.

The listing by Danny Hertzberg, Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Jon Mann of The Jills Zeder Group says the buyer can “build an estate of their dreams or renovate w/ approved plans for an elegant 10 BD, 30,000 SF home w/ soaring ceilings & ocean breezes.”

