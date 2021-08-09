Tropical system forecast to develop into TS-Fred and approach South Florida later this week

On Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continued to monitor a system in the Atlantic that is forecast to become a Tropical Storm Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The new storm will be named Fred.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the system was located roughly 165 miles ESE of Dominica, which is now under a Tropical Storm Watch. The system is moving West-NW at 15 mph, approaching the Lesser Antilles.

The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Watch from Punta Palenque eastward along the southern coast of the island and the entire northern coast to the Dominican Republic / Haiti border.

The NHC has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques.

All South Florida was placed in the the current zone of development outlined by the National Hurricane Center. Regardless, South Florida could be affected by heavy rain and potential flooding later this week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A second disturbance in the central Atlantic is no longer expected to develop. Its odds fell to zero as of 2 p.m. Monday.

For more, click here.