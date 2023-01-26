Trump and Kushner’s luxury Miami beachfront condo set to sell for $17 million

For the last couple of years, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been renting a 7,000-square-foot condo at Arte, a unique ultra-luxury building of 16 exquisitely finished oceanfront residences.

Now the couple is set to have a new landlord, as the second-floor condo unit they lease is set to sell for $17 million, according to a Mansion Global report.

The twelve story Arte Surfside is located at 8955 Collins Avenue in Surfside, It was designed by architect Antonio Citterio, who also designed the Bulgari and Mandarin Oriental in Dubai, London, Milan and Bali.

The unit leased by Trump and Kushner is a two-story, six-bedroom home with two Ipe-clad terraces, two family rooms, a primary bedroom suite with a private balcony and bathroom with two shower heads, dual vanities, and a travertine soaking tub, according to the listing. It also has a temperature-controlled garage.

