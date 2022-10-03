Tuesday protest to save the iconic Tower Theater from being shut down planned

Supporters of the Tower Theater in Little Havana will rally tomorrow, Tuesday October 4, at 11 a.m. to protest the City of Miami's plans to close the facility when the contract is terminated in January 2023.

The theater is currently run by Miami Dade College. The protest will take place in front of it, at 1508 S.W. 8th Street.

In addition, a petition is being circulated that calls for the theater to stay open. It will be sent to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and city commissioners.

Manny Soto, a producer and director at the theater, told the Islander News that the theater's city contract has a stipulation that it is automatically renewed for another five years once it expires. But, he said, the city chose not to honor the extension.

"They want to close it down," said Soto, who will be among the protesters tomorrow.

Soto said the city has other plans for the facility, but hasn’t revealed them.

Tower Theater has been iconic for the Cuban community and is a major part of Miami's history. During the 1950s and 1960s, Cuban refugees fled to Miami and the area around the Tower Theater, nicknamed “Calle Ocho,” became a place that represented new beginnings for these immigrants.

After almost 60 years of operation, MDC's Tower Theater was closed to the public in 1984, according to miamiartzine.com. But in 2002, the Tower was saved – turned over to Miami-Dade College for inclusion in their cultural arts program. The college “brought (the Tower) back to life as one of the most vibrant entertainment entities in South Florida,” said a story on the Miami arts website.

Sadly, Soto said Miami's plans to shut down the theater is a growing trend in the arts community. The Coconut Grove Playhouse is gone, he said, as well as other cultural arts events in Miami.

"How many more are we going to lose?" he asked. "We are losing the arts in Miami."

Two weeks ago, the city sent Miami Dade College (MDC) a notice that the college's management contract for the Tower Theater will be terminated as of Jan. 2, 2023.

"The City would like to provide the College with prior written notice of termination to ensure a smooth transition," reads the September 19 letter, signed by Jacqueline Lorenzo, interim director of the city's Department of Real Estate and Asset Management (DREAM). "We thank you for your services in managing the Property for the past few years."

A Miami Dade College spokesperson told Miami New Times in a letter:

"It's unfortunate that the city has terminated our lease,” a Miami Dade College spokesperson wrote in a letter to Miami New Times. “We've been good stewards of this important community asset for 20 years. At the end of the day, it’s a city building, and the city can choose what they do with their buildings."

Harry Emilio Gottlieb will be among the protesters on the scene Tuesday, saying the building is one of Miami's few remaining historical treasures.

"I’ve been going there for many years," he said. "I was saddened to hear about the efforts being made to remove Miami Dade College from programming future films. The building is truly one of Miami’s few remaining historical treasures. The films are always thought provoking, entertaining and memorable."

Commission Vice Chair Joe Carollo sponsored legislation for the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association to take over the property, perhaps building a museum commemorating the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961.

MDC’s Tower Theater, one of Miami’s oldest cultural landmarks, opened in 1926 and features two auditoriums, one with 250 seats, the other with 104 seats.

Those many Cuban families who immigrated to Calle Ocho in the 50s and 60s used the films shown at Tower Theater Miami as an introduction to American culture.

In 2011, USA Today declared the Tower Theater “one of the 10 great places to see a movie in splendor” in the newspaper’s round-up of the best old-fashioned movie palaces in America. That same year the theater came under the programming and operational direction of MDC’s Miami Film Festival.