Calling all music lovers! With operas including everything from Spanish influence to Romance, the Florida Grand Opera has a varied 2022-23 season lined up.

Viva Zarzuela

One event to look out for is their “Viva Zarzuela” concert, featuring renowned tenor Martí Nusspaumer and his wife, mezzo-soprano María Antúnez, along with fan-favorite Studio Artists.

Part of the performance will include favorite songs from Zarzuelas like Luisa Fernanda, La tabernera del puerto, and El guitarrico. The event will also include some of the most popular opera pieces, including parts of Carmen, La traviata, The Magic Flute, and the unforgettable “O mio babbino caro” aria from Gianni Schicchi.

For this special event, the Florida Grand Opera is partnering with the historic Cuban Hebrew Congregation on Miami Beach. Tickets are $25, and seating is limited–so buy your tickets now.

The event will be held on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm at the Cuban Hebrew Congregation of Miami.

Address: 1700 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach FL 33139

To buy tickets for Viva Zarzuela, click here.

Hearts and Arrows

Lovers of all things romance will–well, love the Florida Grand Opera’s Hearts and Arrows concert. Described as “the most romantic concert” they’ve ever presented, the range of music will be perfect for all lovers.

The pieces artists will perform range from passionate, gut-wrenching arias to songs commemorating the heartbreak of lost love. Selections include The Marriage of Figaro, Camelot, Don Giovanni, La bohème, and West Side Story. Come along for a journey through legendary opera arias and fan-favorite Broadway pieces, led by the Florida Grand Opera’s Studio Artists.

For this event, the FGO is partnering with the historic First Miami Presbyterian Church in Brickell. Tickets are $25, and seating is limited–so buy your tickets now.

The event will be held on Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 pm at First Miami Presbyterian Church.

Address: 609 Brickell Avenue, Miami FL 33131

To buy tickets for Hearts and Arrows, click here.

Other events set to be part of the 2022-23 Season are:

Gianni Schicchi / Buoso’s Ghost by Giacomo Puccini / Michael Ching

Jan 28 - Feb 11, 2023

Tosca by Giacomo Puccini

Mar 18 - April 15, 2023

The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini

Apr 29 - May 20, 2023

For more information, visit the Florida Grand Opera’s website by clicking here.