Two Fairs Under One Roof return for Miami Art Week

Two of the longest-running independent art fairs in the country will be returning to Miami this December.

Redwood Art Group, the current leading collective in fine art exhibitions and event production, recently announced it would be bringing its two most influential art fairs back to Miami.

Collectively titled “Two Fairs Under One Roof,” Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami have now been running for 13 and 18 years, respectively.

Spectrum focuses on showcasing independent career artists, studios, and rookie galleries that are challenging the rules of art in new, refreshing ways. It will feature works from over 200 galleries from around the world, and attracts over 30,000 visitors and important collectors.

Related to Spectrum is its sister art fair, [SOLO], which gives emerging independent artists a platform to showcase their work internationally. Spectrum will also feature Art Labs, which includes special site-specific projects, the Spotlight Program, which spotlights pieces for collectors, and the Discoveries Collection, a collective of pieces priced at $3,000 or less and hand-selected by the Spectrum Miami curatorial team.

Red Dot Miami will be featured alongside Spectrum Miami, showcasing over 65 galleries that represent over 500 contemporary artists from around the world. Red Dot will also include similar programs to Spectrum, including Spotlight Galleries, Art Labs, and the Discoveries Collection, which will feature works priced at $5,000 or less.

This year, the fairs are to be held at Mana Wynwood, located at 2217 NW 5th Ave. (at NW 22nd Street).

Public fair hours are from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 10.

For this event itself, opening night preview tickets cost $85 each, giving buyers access to the exhibition’s opening night on Wednesday, December 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as access to all fair day days Thursday through Sunday (December 6 to 10).

A general admission 1-day pass is available in advance as well, coming in at $50. This ticket covers the cost of the opening night preview as well as one additional fair date at some point before Sunday, December 10. The advance ticket offer is available until November 15 only.

To browse tickets, click here.

All tickets are digital and can be purchased online. Senior, student, and military discounts are also available.

For more information about Spectrum Miami, visit their website, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

For more information about Red Dot Miami, visit their website, Facebook, Instagram, and X.