Two Miami men arrested for committing crimes against the environment

Next time you think about tossing that fast-food wrapper...

Well, these litter bugs in Miami were much more brazen, dumping a large amount of trash illegally.

The dumping was found in the area of NW 28 Street and NW 37 Avenue, near the Metrorail and Tri-Rail Stations.

Luis Fuentes, 23, of Miami and Sergio Santana-Perez, 36, of Hialeah both were charged for committing crimes against the environment by the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Agricultural and Environment Crimes Section, Illegal Dumping Unit.

"We are grateful for the partnership with the Miami-Dade Police Department that led to the arrests," said Department of Transportation and Public Works Director and CEO Eulois Cleckley. "We will continue to work together to make Miami-Dade transit safe, clean, reliable and enjoyable for all commuters."

According to investigators, the Department of Transportation and Public Works' Office of Safety and Security, met with Miami-Dade Police officers from the Illegal Dumping Unit to discuss a large amount of trash, including furniture, a tire and even a toilet, being dumped illegally.

After countless hours of investigation and with the collaboration of DTPW, detectives were able to locate the two individuals responsible for the reckless and criminal behavior.

Surveillance cameras caught the men dumping miscellaneous construction debris from the rear of a red and white box truck at the end of a dead-end street. An automated license plate reader alerted the vehicle was in a Home Depot parking area at 950 SE 12th Street in Hialeah, and officers conducted a traffic stop soon after.

Both men said they were paid $150 to dump the trash.

Offenders of illegal dumping in Miami-Dade County are subject to fines of up to $2,500, vehicle seizure and arrest. Those found guilty may be sentenced to perform up to 300 hours of community service.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).