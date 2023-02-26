Two winning Fantasy-5 tickets bought in Miami Publix stores are set to expire

Two Fantasy-5 tickets bought in Miami – at Old Cutler Rd and Collins Ave and worth a combined $268,004 - are set to expire.

The two tickets were bought at Miami-Dade County Publix stores.

The first winning ticket, set to expire on Friday March 3rd, was purchased at the Publix store located at 20425 Old Cutler Road in Miami and is worth $81,951.29.

The numbers on the winning ticket are: 12-2-25-35-36 and the ticket was purchased on Sept. 4, 2022.

The second winning ticket was purchased at the Publix store on 6876 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach and is worth $186,052. It is set to expire on Wednesday, March 15.

The numbers on the winning ticket are: 03–14–15–16-34 and the ticket was purchased on Sept. 16, 2022.

FANTASY 5 top prize tickets must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

More information can be obtained by calling the Florida Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or online by clicking here.