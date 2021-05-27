The relationship between Ultra Music Festival organizers and Downtown Miami residents has been an acrimonious one, but peace is in the horizon as the festival and residents have reached a "community standards program" agreement.

The Downtown Neighbors Alliance, a neighborhood organization representing a dozen residential communities, negotiated the deal with Ultra Music Festival organizers.

According to an article on the website edm.com, the agreement addresses issues such as construction schedules, park closures, traffic management, and noise impact. In a statement James Torres, President of the Miami Downtown Neighbors Alliance, said the agreement "will allow Ultra and its neighbors to coexist."

Ultra spokesperson Ray Martinez said the agreement balances “local residential lifestyles and hosting large-scale and state-of-the art music productions in Miami’s urban core," adding that the event will showcase Miami "the dance music capital of the world."

After cancelling the 2020 and 2021 shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the next Ultra Music Festival is scheduled for March 25th to 27th, 2022 at Bayfront Park.

