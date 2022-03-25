After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, and following the chaotic Virginia Key experiment of 2019, Downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park will once again, host Ultra Music Festival, which kicks off Friday, bringing thousands to the area over the three-day event.

The event is sold-out, according to the Ultra Music Festival website.

According to an WSVN Channel 7 report, northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard will be shut down from Southeast First Street to Northeast Fourth Street during the festival, with cars being rerouted through the southbound lanes and drivers heading south will be rerouted west on Northeast Sixth Street.

Via Twitter, City of Miami Police released a video informing people of their plans, like no designated Ultra parking letting and tips on traffic pattern changes.

Police is also promoting a drug-free zone by providing amnesty boxes.“The amnesty boxes give patrons a no-consequence chance to dispose of any restricted item before entering the festival,” the City of Miami Police spokesperson says on the video.