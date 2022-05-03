When he was hired as the new University of Miami’s head football coach, Mario Cristobal signed a 10-year, $80 million contract. Now he has a home to match that contract, and perhaps an edge in recruiting.

The Cristobal family will be settling in an 8,800-square foot, six-bedroom, 7.5-bath home in the Ponce-Davis neighborhood, just a short 2.1-mile drive from the Hecht Athletic Center.

The home, located at 8230 SW 53rd Ave, was built in 2005 and is located on an 1-acre lot.

In addition to a luxurious chef's kitchen featuring a breakfast nook for daily gatherings, the home has an expansive backyard, featuring a gourmet summer kitchen, covered dining area, and sparkling pool and jacuzzi. It also has a game room, basketball court and full gym.

According to website The Real Deal, Cristobal bought the home from Emily McLellan and Robert Scott McLellan who purchased the home for $7 million in May of last year.

Angel Nicolas of COMPASS represented the seller while Diana Gutierrez, of Mocca Realty, LLC., represented the buyers.