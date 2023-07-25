Two upcoming events open to Key Biscayne, Miami and South Florida families will be featuring outdoor activities, exhibitions, and countless other perks free of charge.

Holding the event for a 15th year, The Children’s Trust prides themselves in providing families with the opportunity to discover their provider network and take advantage of the resources and community organizations that serve them.

The Trust recently began their first of three events as part of their annual Family Expos on Saturday, July 22 at Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

For this year’s event, The Trust has partnered with Uber to provide families a Voucher for up to $15 each way on the hours and days of the Family Expos. Families who prefer to drive to the events can also enjoy parking free of charge at arrival.

The Booker T. Event was their “Central Family Expo,” and this year’s upcoming locations and dates are as follows:

South Family Expo

Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus

11011 SW 104th St, Miami, FL 33176

Map Address

North Family Expo

Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Florida Memorial University

15800 NW 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33054

Map Address

Though their Expos are often characterized by fun in the sun, recent rising temperatures have pushed organizers towards a dual-modality event, featuring exhibitor booths in air-conditioned gymnasiums, and also offering face painting, arts and crafts, dancing, and food trucks outdoors.

Taking the role of MC is Miami’s very own Papa Keith, a fixture in South Florida’s radio scene and leader of the nonprofit movement Papa Keith for People Matter (PK4M), an organization that hosts “family fun days” with free food and entertainment in underserved communities. The Family Expos will be offering over 600 free meals to attendees.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital will be offering complimentary EKG screenings for children, which specifically test for heart irregularities. Kids won’t be the only ones getting “treated,” as UHealth Jackson Urgent Care will have their Teddy Bear Clinic open to all teddy bears.

HistoryMiami Museum will also present a pop-up exhibition at the event, for families interested in more education-focused activities as well. As education is the common goal of the event, The Trust will also be distributing complimentary school supplies for the upcoming school year.

To learn more, click here.