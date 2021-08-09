Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two weather systems in the Atlantic, one which has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical system as early as Monday evening.

On its present movement, the system will move northwest into the Caribbean and, potentially, toward South Florida.

Should it develop into a tropical depression it will be named Fred.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, the system was located 100 east of Barbados, moving in a general west-northwestward direction at about 15 mph.

The NHC said environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development and a tropical depression could form. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by Monday night, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.

Heavy rains and flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

According to the NHC, conditions impacting a second wave, located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, are becoming less likely for the system to develop and has a 30 percent chance to develop into a tropical system in over the next 5 days.

For details, click here.