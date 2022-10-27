US Army Corps of Engineers agrees to County request to extend, deepen ‘monumental’ study of Back Bay

To enhance the county's natural environment and develop more options to rid Biscayne Bay of contamination and pollution, last month, the US Army Corps of Engineers agreed to extend the Miami-Dade Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management feasibility study.

Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levin Cava said Secretary of Army for Civil Works Michael Connor and other officials will develop a timeline for additional steps for the Back Bay study.

Corps of Engineers officials were near completing the original study, which was launched last year, but the county wanted a deeper analysis and more work with key stakeholders.

Cava calls it a monumental project. More input will be included from groups like the county's Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board.

The board was created last year to advise Cava and county commissioners on a long-term management plan for Biscayne Bay. It addresses topics like: the impact of run-off on water quality; economic development; determining how bay conditions impact residents and property owners; and, protecting wildlife such as sea turtles, manatees, native fishes and tropical water birds.

The study will also develop a plan for risk reduction from storm surge in urban communities.

Connor is also recommending that the Back Bay study assess other water-related infrastructure projects and studies in the county and the Southeast Florida Region, which were not included in the original analysis.

“This is a huge win for Miami-Dade County and for resilient local governments,” said Cava. “With this extension, Miami-Dade can now better solicit community feedback and work to include nature-based solutions into this milestone project.”

The Coastal Storm Risk Management National Planning Center will lead the enhanced collaboration with Corps of Engineer's North and South Atlantic divisions – which essentially covers the entire East Coast of the US – to ensure solutions are integrated with other water resource planning efforts.

The South Florida Water Management District, a critical stakeholder, will also play an active role in the study.

The extended study focuses more on developing integrated solutions to clean up and manage local beaches and minimizing impacts to property owners and enhancing the resilience of the regional flood control system from the impact of hurricanes and tropical storms.

In addition, the study will continue to take a look at the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, Connor suggested.

James Murley, chief resilience officer for Miami-Dade County, said all parties involved have a common goal.

“We know we can develop a workable plan to protect urban areas of the County from storm surge,” said Murley. “And we’re working to ensure this same plan also provides economic continuity after a hurricane event and maintains and enhances our precious Biscayne Bay.”

Cava said the county's Office of Resilience will also move to procure services from a consulting firm that will assist county staff and local stakeholders with new environmentally-friendly features to be included in the overall Back Bay plan.

The county has yet to disclose costs for the first study and the new extended study.