Vaccinated County Commission Chairman Pepe Diaz and chief of staff test positive for COVID-19

Sunday night, it was announced that Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz and his chief of staff Isidro Lopez have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

According to a statement issued Sunday night and shared on Twitter by Diaz himself, said, that both men started experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier on Sunday.

The statement said staff members and all those who have come in contact with Diaz and Lopez will be tested “between today and tomorrow,” (meaning Sunday and Monday).

Both Chairman Diaz and Lopez had the COVID-19 vaccine and will be following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.