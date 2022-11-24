Venezuelan political figure Rendón buys Miami Penthouse for $15M

Venezuelan political strategist, Juan José Rendón, who in May resigned his position in President Juan Guaidó’s provisional government, has purchased a condo in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood for $14.7 million.

The sale price for the 14,300 SQF, six bedrooms and six bathrooms unit in the swanky Elysee Miami condominium development, which is located directly on Biscayne Bay.

The unit is the most expensive at the Elysee and Rendón’s deal is one of the highest-priced units in the area, according to a The Real Deal (TRD) website.

On their website, Elysee says it offers the “best of two worlds: the private intimacy of a boutique ambiance and an abundant suite of amenities one would only expect to find in a much larger condominium, including the bespoke services of an Elysee Attaché.”

Rendón was represented by Sebastian Acosta of One Sotheby’s International Realty while Alicia Cervera Lamadrid of Cervera Real Estate represented the developer.

Rendón lives in Miami and according to a The New Times article, has become one of Latin America's most important political figures, a Karl Rove-esque gun-for-hire for right-leaning candidates from Mexico to Honduras, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Aruba.

