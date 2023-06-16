Looks like punching Burnie and sending him to an emergency room visit was not the only notable action by former UFC champion Conor McGregor during his visit to the Kaseya Center last Friday.

McGregor, 34, attended Game four of the NBA Finals between the eventual NBA Champion Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat.

A woman is accusing McGregor of sexual assault, according to her lawyer Ariel Mitchell.

TMZ obtained a copy of a demand letter sent by Mitchell to the Miami Heat and the NBA’s legal departments, as well as the CEO of Paradigm Sports Management, which represents McGregor, alleging the assault happened in a VIP men’s bathroom shortly after the game, where McGregor “had the victim physically forced via security into the men’s bathroom, separating her from her friend and trapping her inside with Mr. McGregor and his security guard.”

According to the letter, security prevented the woman from leaving or anyone coming inside, while McGregor is accused of forcibly kissed her and allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him, before attempting to sodomize her.

Through his attorney, McGregor denied the accusation. “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” attorney Barbara Llanes said, as reported by ESPN.

Thursday, the Miami Heat released a statement Thursday saying, “We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

TMZ says the Miami Police Department confirmed it has been investigating the allegations.

On Friday, afternoon, TMZ released a video obtained which shows McGregor speaking to a woman and and leading her into a bathroom. Also on Friday, TMZ published a statement by McGregor's attorney saying. in part, "After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story," adding that McGregor stand by his innocence and "This (the accusation) is no more than a shakedown."