Key Biscayne officials, keeping a wary eye on Tropical Depression Fred as it closes in on the southern fringe of Florida, will be offering sandbags Friday to residents in anticipation of what could be a strong rainmaker.

Fortunately, the National Hurricane Center on Thursday evening said the storm remained poorly organized, indicating it had the characteristics of an open wave rather than a normal tropical cyclone. Maximum sustained winds were at 35 mph as of the 5 p.m. Thursday forecast, 4 mph less than the minimum limit for a tropical storm.

Key Biscayne and the Greater Miami area are out of the cone of uncertainty, which continues to shift west. But, Tropical Storm warnings were issued Thursday afternoon for the Florida Keys and a good portion of southwest Florida.

Village Manager Steve Williamson called a meeting with city officials Thursday at 5:15 p.m. to discuss preparations.

“Look, it’s pretty much a rainmaker,” Williamson said. “They’re calling for 4-6 inches with a probability of 6-8, so we’ve got to watch out for that.”

He said the grounds around the island are already somewhat saturated from on and off rains and there is a high tide at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to be aware of.

Sandbags will be handed out — “Just drive in, we’re going to bag it,” Williamson said — starting at noon Friday at Beach Park. He also said the bulk pickup of trash will begin two hours earlier Friday at 5 a.m. so rain doesn’t interfere with the collections.

Another meeting of city leaders is set for 1 p.m. Friday to discuss if the Community Center will remain open this weekend.

The west-northwest movement at 12 mph would put Fred over portions of the western Florida Keys, with the “dirty” side of the storm bringing potential heavy rainfall (currently estimated at 4-6 inches from the Weather Prediction Center) to Key Biscayne and the surrounding Miami area by Friday and potential tropical storm conditions by Saturday, before moving up the west coast of the state.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Fred was 470 miles east-southeast of Key West.

Meteorologists report that Fred would likely strengthen again, but not until it enters the warm Gulf waters. The latest model would suggest a landfall in the Panhandle.

Tropical Storm/Hurricane Elsa took nearly the same trajectory earlier this summer, sparing much of Florida (with the exception of Taylor County) from flooding.

Key Biscayne is in Hurricane Evacuation Zone A, meaning it has the highest risk of flooding from storm surge in the area.

There was no word as of yet if the games between the Miami Marlins and visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday and Saturday evening at LoanDepot Park would be postponed.

There have been 73 hurricanes recorded in Key Biscayne since 1930.

Another storm off the coast of Africa following in Fred’s path would be named Grace if it should strengthen.

“We always have to be careful with a tropical storm because of tornado (possibilities), but there’s no indication of that with this one,” Williamson said.