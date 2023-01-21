Vodka For Dog People & Pet-friendly Benefit Brunch event planned

If you’ve spent any time in Key Biscayne, something you’ll immediately notice is how many furry friends and their humans stroll the streets.

Though looking for a pet-friendly area is relatively easy here, this pet-friendly benefit brunch might interest most Key Biscayners.

The Humane Society of Greater Miami is holding its 25th anniversary Brunch of the Animals at Aventura Mall’s LEVEL THREE venue. All proceeds for this event you “will not want to miss” are to go towards unhoused dogs and cats looking for fur-ever families at the Humane Society’s Soffer and Fine Adoption Center.

The event will be held on March 12, 2023 from 11:30am to 2:30pm. Tickets are $350 per person and $50 for children ages 3 to 10. Seats are limited, so the Humane Society Encourages you to purchase your tickets today.

Fun activities planned for attendees include a Tito’s Vodka-sponsored Vodka For Dog People photo booth, a silent action featuring items such as hotel stays and high-end fashion pieces, and a raffle. Additionally, WPLG Anchor Louis Aguirre will be back as emcee for the fourth consecutive year.

As expected, the “incredible” brunch will also include a “four-paw rated menu” for your furry friends. There will also be on-site pet adoptions available, for any attendees looking to welcome another friend into their home.

For more information contact Alina Roché at 305-749-1815, email alina@humanesocietymiami.org, or click here.