VP Harris to visit Miami Beach Wednesday, impact on traffic

Climate change will be the focus – and traffic disruption – when United States Vice President Kamala Harris visits Miami Wednesday, March 8.

She will be one of several speakers in a plenary, part of the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference taking place at the New World Center in Miami Beach.

Others who will share the stage with the Vice President during the Wednesday afternoon plenary include Miamians Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan Jr., Iván Duque.

The Vice President will speak with Estefan about the Biden Administration's climate priorities and actions to combat the climate crisis.

Although specific travel plans for the Vice President arrival and route to Miami Beach are not disclosed, you can expect traffic disruptions Wednesday afternoon. The City of Miami Beach advices that there will be temporary road closures between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the Julia Tuttle Causeway, City Center, North on Alton Road and the 41 Street corridor due to the Vice President’s visit.

Also, you can expect delays in the roads that connect the Miami International Airport to Miami Beach, like the Dolphin Expressway / SR 836 and State Road 112.

