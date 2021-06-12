How is this for SoFla lifestyle? Waterfront home which includes a state-of-the-art media room, oversized spa, walk in wine room and… a hair salon has reportedly sold for $12.3 million.

According to the website The Real Deal, the home, located at 287 Rada Court in Coral Gables has been sold to Miami attorney Mark H. Hasner as trustee of The 287 Rada Court Trust.

The home has 7 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms and was listed on realtor.com for $15 million. It was built in 2018. The estate is located on a corner lot providing with 125' of waterfront with spectacular views throughout every area of the home.

The realtor.com listing says that in addition to the hair salon, the home has 3 bars, elevator, summer kitchen, a butler’s kitchen, heated pool, 2 car garage + covered carport and a 1 bed/1 bath guest house!

