Last week, while updating Florida Brightline operations, Mike Cegelis, Brightline executive vice president of infrastructure said, “We are challenging the way that we move between city to city."

"We are challenging the automobile.”

According to a Florida Today report, Brightline hopes to launch higher-speed passenger train service along an $8 billion, 320-mile rail network stretching from Miami to Orlando to Tampa Bay to be operational by 2028.

Among some of the updates Cegelis provided during a Melbourne Regional Chamber breakfast last week:

- In early 2023, the Brightline’s passenger service is expected to begin along company’s $2.7 billion extension linking South Florida with Orlando International Airport.

- Cegelis said crews have worked 4.3 million manhours on this 169-mile project thus far, and work is 63% complete.

- Brightline will be faster than “the best-circumstance driving trip,” taking a little more than three hours to travel between Orlando and Miami, and tickets will cost about $100 one-way.

In 2018, Brightline launched service linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach along a 67-mile stretch.

Due to COVID-19, that service remains, with a relaunch now set for Nov. 8.

For more, click here.