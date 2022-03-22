'We can’t endure this anymore,” Miami Beach to establish spring break curfew

After two shootings this past weekend left five people injured, the City of Miami Beach on Monday declared a state of emergency announcing plans to implement a 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for certain parts of South Beach.

The Miami Beach City Commission is expected to finalize the plan Tuesday.

According to an New York Times report, the curfew applies to an area of South Beach with several bars and restaurants.

Ocean Drive was the scene of the two shootings early Sunday and Monday, and both are under investigation.

In the New York Times report, Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements is quoted as saying that since the arrival of spring breakers in mid-February, nine officers have been injured and there have been 100 firearms confiscated this year – 37 over the last three days alone - compared with 85 by this time last year.

City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said, "We can't endure this anymore, we just simply can't. This isn't your father's, your mother's spring break. This is something totally different."

