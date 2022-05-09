The National Weather Service (NOOA) has issued a Coastal Hazard Message with dangerous High Rip Current expected for Coastal Miami Dade and Broward Counties.

The advisory is in effect from Tuesday night through Friday morning.

NOOA says rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Swimmers should stay near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

