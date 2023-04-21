Weekend County Job Fair to offer summer job opportunities

Looking for a summer gig? Those 17 or older interested can apply to work in the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department in a job fair taking place this weekend.

The Parks Department is hiring summer camp counselors (Seasonal Program Assistants and Recreation Leaders) and lifeguards for its Fit2Play Summer Camp.

Lifeguard applicants must successfully complete the appropriate skills exercise and a two-point, high-risk physical examination. All positions require the successful completion of a drug and alcohol screening and a criminal background check.

You can apply in-person at the County’s Summer Jobs Fair taking place this Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Tamiami Park Fairgrounds (E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion), 10901 SW 24 Street, Miami.

Learn more about Miami-Dade Parks' job opportunities online by clicking here.