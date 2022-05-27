While South Florida will have some rain this holiday weekend, looks like for the first time in seven years, the Atlantic hurricane season – which starts June 1 - might not start early.

Starting in 2015, when Subtropical Storm Ana formed, the Atlantic basin has had a named tropical system develop before June 1. As of Friday morning, May 27, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was not monitoring any systems for potential development in the next few days.

No before-season named storm does not mean we will not have an active or intense hurricane season. The 2005 Hurricane season, the second busiest on record, did not have a named storm until June 8.

It only takes on. In 1992, the first named storm of the season came in August - Hurricane Andrew, which caused significant damage in Key Biscayne and South Florida.

As for the Memorial Day Weekend, South Florida will see some increase in shower activity. According to WPLG Meteorologist Julie Durda, the weekend “won’t be a complete weekend washout but it will be wet at times, and some of these storms could produce flooding concerns.”