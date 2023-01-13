What are the Cuban Santería predictions for 2023?

This 2023 could be a year of hope and prosperity for Cubans, but also one of social instability and turmoil at sea, according to some of the forecasts revealed last week by several groups of Cuban Santería priests.

The "Letra del Año” (Letter of the Year) is a kind of divination particularly followed in the Caribbean nation by the population that waits for the predictions of the babalawos, as the religious members of this majority denomination in Cuba are called.

According to the Commission of the Letter of the Year of October 10 –the name of a popular neighborhood in Havana– the ruling sign for the 12 months to come will be Ogunda Osa and the reigning divinities or orishas Yemaya –the patroness of the seas and fish– accompanied by Orishaoko –lady of agriculture.

"It is one of the signs of the Ifá oracle that has messages of hope," said babalawo Lázaro Cuesta, one of the most recognized organizers of the ceremony since the 1980s.

On the other hand, the sign also warns: "he who does things the same way, will never find a different result. We have to change the mentality... and instead of talking and promising, we have to do and work to achieve the objectives", added Cuesta. If not, it could bring "tragedies in social and familial stability".

Santería emerged in Cuba from a syncretism between African religions brought by enslaved persons and the Catholic beliefs of the Spanish colonizers, and later spread throughout the island and neighboring nations.

Although Santería believers consult the Ifá divination system for advice, they also often invoke the protection of the orishas in order to face everyday difficulties, from food shortages or the need to obtain medicines to making a migratory crossing over sea or land.