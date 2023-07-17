What’s down with gas prices in Miami?

After increasing more than 12 cents per gallon last week, gas prices in Miami fell 3 cents this past week, with the cheapest station reporting a price of $2.89 per gallon of regular on Sunday.

According to the website and app GasBuddy, the average price of a gallon of regular in Miami was $3.40 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

Miami gas prices are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 95.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Nationally, the average of price gas rose by 3.4 cents this past week, now at $3.53 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said that "While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we've been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well.”

The price of gasoline on Key Biscayne was $4.49 per gallon on Monday morning.

