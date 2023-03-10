Where are US and foreign investors searching the web Miami real estate?

Last week, the Miami Association of Realtors® (MAR) reported what countries and regions had the most global web searches for real estate in Miami during the month of January.

As they have for 10 of the last 11 months, Colombia posted the most global searches for Miami homes during the month of January, according to an MAR report.

12.22 percent of all international searches on MiamiRealtors.com in January 2023 came from Colombia, followed closely by China at 11.85 percent.

The complete list of top-10 Countries Searching Miami Realtors in January 2023:

Colombia 12.22% China 11.85% Venezuela 7.81% Philippines 4.69% New Zealand 4.47% Argentina 4.38% Spain 4.27% Canada 3.77% India 3.34% Mexico 3.12%

All other countries accounted for 40.08 percent of the searches.

Ines Hegedus-Garcia, MAR Board Chair, said “Miami real estate is different from most markets in that our buyers come from 54 countries.”

“When one market’s economy is down there are others that come to fill the void by purchasing in Miami.”

In 2022, Argentinians purchased the most – 16 percent - South Florida real estate among foreign countries, according to the “2022 Profile of International Home Buyers by MAR members of MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) Members.

Completing the top 5 countries purchasing property in South Florida: Colombia (13 percent), Perú (8 percent), Canada (8 percent) and Venezuela (6 percent). For the complete report of transactions, click here.

As for US domestic buyers searching for Miami real estate, Houston, Texas led the list of cities looking for Miami real estate, followed by Lexington, Kentucky and New York.

The rest of the Top 10 US markets searching for Miami real estate were:

Suffolk, Va.

Atlanta, GA

Los Angeles, CA

Dallas, TX

Chicago, IL

Oak Island, NC

Charlotte, NC

With a price per square meter of $3,170, South Florida real estate remains a bargain in comparison to other U.S. metros, including New York City ($17,191), San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($8,250), Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA ($4,740) and Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($4,460).

