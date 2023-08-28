“Where dreams are made,” Beckham reacts to Messi’s goal

On Saturday night, Lionel Messi final made his much-anticipated MLS (Major League Soccer) debut for Inter Miami, scoring a nifty goal and generating a unique reaction from team co-owner David Beckham.

Messi’s goal came on a great pass to Key Biscayne’s Benja Cremaschi, who in turned sent the ball back to the net, where 36-year-old Messi scored Miami’s second goal, securing a victory.

After the match, Beckham posted on Instagram, where he has over 86 million followers, a picture of Messi, while still on the pitch, with a caption: “Where dreams are made of..🖤 Thank you NYC 🖤 Great win on the road @intermiamic.”

Messi and Inter Miami CF will next face Nashville, a team they defeated to win the Leagues Cup title, on Wednesday, August 30th in Fort Lauderdale.