Where will Lolita the orca's body be taken?

The famous orca Lolita, who died suddenly on Friday, still does not have a destination for her final resting place, as authorities and the Miami Seaquarium are still evaluating whether a burial will take place, with a farewell ceremony, or what will be done with her huge body.

Versión en Español

After the mammal’s death was confirmed on Friday, a refrigerated truck arrived at the pond where Lolita was dead, removing her with a crane and placing her in the vehicle for transport to Georgia.

The University of Georgia (UGA) was the agency designated by the Miami Seaquarium to perform a necropsy on the orca. Pritam Singh, founder of the non-profit Friends of Lolita, told the Miami Herald that there is an agreement in place with the University of Georgia to conduct the analysis of the orca's body and noted that plans on what will be done with Lolita's body are still being discussed. The disposition of Lolita's body is up to the Seaquarium, which in a statement said it is planning a celebration of Lolita's life. "We will discuss it in the coming days," Singh told the Herald.

Toki died Friday of suspected kidney failure after decades in captivity since she was captured in the Pacific near Seattle when she was four years old.

Investigators will be able to confirm the cause of death of the 57-year-old orca, also known as Toki.

The Miami Seaquarium announced Friday that it believed Lolita had died of kidney failure, although animal rights organizations want to know the necropsy results to clear up uncertainty about the death, which occurred just days after the Miami Seaquarium issued a statement declaring her healthy.