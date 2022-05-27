They’ve been here before. A decade ago — on June 5, 2012, to be exact.

The Miami Heat were down 3-2 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference finals after dropping a pivotal Game 5 in Miami, one in which LeBron James and Dwayne Wade combined for 57 points and big man Udonis Haslem grabbed 14 boards in the losing effort.

In the end, everything turned out OK for Miami. Two nights later, in Game 6 in Boston, behind James’ tour-de-force performance (45 points, 15 rebounds), the Heat beat the Celtics 98-79 to stave off elimination and set up a Game 7, which they won 101-88.

Then they knocked off Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

The current Heat team, looking to steal Game 6 in Boston tonight against the heavily-favored Celtics, is a far cry from that star-studded 2012 squad, which won two consecutive titles. LeBron James has taken his talents to Hollywood, while the team’s two other kingpins, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh, are retired.

Udonis Haslem, 41, was on that 2012 squad, too; he’s wrapping up his 19th NBA season.

It’s also worth noting that the 2012 Heat, coached by Erik Spoelstra and run by Pat Riley, were a considerably healthier group than this year’s squad, which has been saddled by nagging injuries to Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro among others.

If history is any indication, Heat fans should have a glimmer of hope that the Heat can storm back to win in seven this holiday weekend. In 2012, the Heat delivered a dominant performance in the final two games of the Eastern Conference Final.

Akin to Riley and Spoelstra’s 2022 squad, the 2012 Heat were known for their relentless defense. In the aforementioned must-win Game 6, they limited Boston’s premier offensive threat, Paul Pierce, to nine points and held the Celtics team to one three-pointer.

Forty-eight hours later, back in Miami, the Celtics struggled to find their offensive in the series-deciding loss.

So there. Perhaps there’s reason to believe in the basketball cliché that defense wins championships. Perhaps Heat fans can legitimately have faith that Lowry, Butler, Bam Adebayo and friends can flip the switch – just like their predecessors did a decade ago.

A former sports correspondent for the Metrowest Daily News, David Ostrowsky currently serves as a sports writer for the Atlanta Jewish Times. He is also the author of Pro Sports in 1993 (McFarland). His next book, Roberto Alomar: The Complicated Life and Legacy of a Baseball Hall of Famer, will be published by Rowman & Littlefield in 2024.